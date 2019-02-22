Singer R. Kelly charged with sexual abuse, local media say, citing court records

FILE PHOTO: U.S. vocalist, songwriter and producer R. Kelly performs on the final day of the St Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival at Pigeon Island National Landmark, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Chicago charged Grammy-winning singer R. Kelly on Friday with multiple counts of sexual abuse, local media reported.

Citing court records, the Chicago Sun-Times said Kelly was charged in Cook County, Illinois, with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. An attorney for the singer did not immediately return a call or email seeking comment.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx was scheduled to announce charges against Kelly at a news conference later on Friday in Chicago, Foxx’s office said in a statement.

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Kelly, was the subject of a television documentary series last month titled “Surviving R. Kelly” in which multiple women made allegations of sexual misconduct against the performer.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer and record producer has for years denied accusations of abuse, including those made in the new documentary series.

Kelly’s record label, Sony Music-owned RCA, split with the Chicago native last month.