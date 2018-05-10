Spotify removes R. Kelly's music from its playlists

(Reuters) - Spotify Technologies SA said on Thursday it is removing rhythm and blues singer R. Kelly’s music from its playlists and algorithmic recommendations, reflecting its new policy on hate content and hateful conduct.

Singer R. Kelly arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

R. Kelly has denied here allegations made in U.S. media of sexual misconduct.

“We don’t censor content because of an artist’s or creator’s behavior, but we want our editorial decisions - what we choose to program - to reflect our values,” a Spotify spokesperson said.

Reuters could not immediately reach the singer.

The music streaming service said his music will still be on Spotify, but it will not actively promote it.