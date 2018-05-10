FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Entertainment News
May 10, 2018 / 3:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spotify removes R. Kelly's music from its playlists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Spotify Technologies SA said on Thursday it is removing rhythm and blues singer R. Kelly’s music from its playlists and algorithmic recommendations, reflecting its new policy on hate content and hateful conduct.

Singer R. Kelly arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

R. Kelly has denied here allegations made in U.S. media of sexual misconduct.

“We don’t censor content because of an artist’s or creator’s behavior, but we want our editorial decisions - what we choose to program - to reflect our values,” a Spotify spokesperson said.

Reuters could not immediately reach the singer.

The music streaming service said his music will still be on Spotify, but it will not actively promote it.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.