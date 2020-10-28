Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with seven more sex crimes

FILE PHOTO: Adult film star Ron Jeremy, who has been charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth in incidents in West Hollywood from 2014 to 2019, makes his first appearance in Los Angeles County Superior Court, California, U.S. June 23, 2020. Robert Gauthier/Pool via REUTERS/

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Porn star Ron Jeremy was charged on Wednesday with an additional seven counts of rape and sexual assault, bringing to 23 the number of his alleged victims, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said.

Jeremy, 67, one of the biggest names in the adult film industry, was initially charged in June with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth, but more women have come forward to police since then.

The new charges, which include three counts of rape, span a 17-year period. His alleged victims range from 15 to 54 years old, the District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Jeremy on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to the new charges in a brief court appearance where a Dec. 14 preliminary hearing date was set.

Jeremy now faces a total of 11 counts of rape, eight of sexual battery and 16 other sexual offenses. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 330 years to life in state prison.

Jeremy appeared in more than 2,000 adult films starting in the 1970s.