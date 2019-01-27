Comedian Roseanne, shunned since racist tweet, visits Israel

American comedian, Roseanne Barr, walks through a market during a visit to Jerusalem's Old City January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Roseanne Barr, the American comedian whose television show was canceled last year after she made a racist remark on Twitter, visited Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday as part of a tour of Israel.

Barr arrived in Israel last week with celebrity U.S. rabbi Shmuley Boteach.

“There are no proper words for me to express the connection I feel, first of all to God, to Torah (Bible), to my people,” Barr, who is Jewish, told reporters.

In May, Barr posted a tweet comparing a black former Obama administration official to an ape, prompting Walt Disney Co’s ABC network to cancel her U.S. television comedy “Roseanne”. Barr subsequently said that what she did was “unforgivable.”