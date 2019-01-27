Comedian Roseanne, shunned since racist tweet, visits Israel

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Roseanne Barr, the American comedian whose television show was canceled last year after she made a racist remark on Twitter, visited Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday as part of a tour of Israel.
Barr arrived in Israel last week with celebrity U.S. rabbi Shmuley Boteach.
“There are no proper words for me to express the connection I feel, first of all to God, to Torah (Bible), to my people,” Barr, who is Jewish, told reporters.
In May, Barr posted a tweet comparing a black former Obama administration official to an ape, prompting Walt Disney Co’s ABC network to cancel her U.S. television comedy “Roseanne”. Barr subsequently said that what she did was “unforgivable.”
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky