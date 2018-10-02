Actress Ruby Rose named 'most dangerous' celebrity to search online

(Reuters) - Actress and model Ruby Rose, known for her role in Netflix’s “Orange Is The New Black,” was named the most dangerous celebrity to search for online on Tuesday because of results that could expose fans to malicious websites carrying viruses.

FILE PHOTO: Actress Ruby Rose arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Cyber security company McAfee said reality television star Kristin Cavallari came in second place, while actresses Marion Cotillard, Lynda Carter and Rose Byrne were also among the top five celebrities whose name searches can lead fans to click on suspicious links.

Rose, 32, who was recently announced to play the role of Batwoman in an upcoming CW television series, is the 12th celebrity to be crowned the title, said McAfee spokesman Gary Davis.

“So, whether you’re looking up what Ruby did on the latest ‘Orange is the New Black’ episode, or what Kristin Cavallari wore (at) the latest awards show, make sure you’re searching the Internet safely,” Davis said in a statement.

Last year’s most dangerous celebrity, singer Avril Lavigne, came in at No. 30 this year, McAfee said. Adele was the highest ranked musician at No. 21, followed by Shakira at No. 27.

To keep internet activity secure, Davis said users should avoid visiting third-party websites that could contain malware, apply operating system and application updates that may include security fixes, invest in security protection tools and use parental control software.