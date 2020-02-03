Radio host Rush Limbaugh announces lung cancer diagnosis on air

FILE PHOTO: Rush Limbaugh gives an introductory speech before U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Reuters) - Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh announced on the air on Monday that he has been diagnosed with “advanced lung cancer” but plans to continue to do his program “as normally and as competently” as he can while he undergoes treatment.

Limbaugh, 69, said he “first realized something was wrong” over the weekend of his Jan. 12 birthday, and that his diagnosis was confirmed on Jan. 20 by two medical institutions.