April 11, 2018 / 8:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

L.A. prosecutors review Kevin Spacey sexual assault accusation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Los Angeles County District Attorney is reviewing a sexual assault accusation against actor Kevin Spacey, a spokesman for the prosecutor said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: 71st Tony Awards – Arrivals – New York City, U.S., 11/06/2017 - Actor Kevin Spacey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

The Oscar-winning actor was fired from the Netflix series “House of Cards” last year after he was accused of sexual misconduct. The spokesman Greg Risling said that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department presented its case to prosecutors on April 5.

Spacey’s lawyer and spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

More than 30 men have made allegations against Spacey. He has apologized to one of his accusers but was erased from the movie “All the Money in the World” and written out of “House of Cards.”

NBC News first reported on Wednesday that a sexual assault case against Spacey had been presented.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
