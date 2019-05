FILE PHOTO - World Premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 09/12/2017 – Actor Peter Mayhew. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - Peter Mayhew, the actor who played the furry co-pilot Chewbacca in several “Star Wars” movies, has died, his family said in a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday.

Mayhew, who was 74, died on Tuesday, the statement said.