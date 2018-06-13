Los Angeles prosecutors reviewing sexual assault case against Sylvester Stallone

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Los Angeles prosecutors said on Wednesday that they were reviewing a sexual assault case against “Rocky” actor Sylvester Stallone.

FILE PHOTO: Actor Sylvester Stallone poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Los Angeles District Attorney’s office spokesman Greg Risling said in an email that the case was being reviewed by its sex crimes task force, but did not give details. The case was presented by Santa Monica Police, the office said.

Stallone’s representatives did not immediately return a call for comment on Wednesday.

In December, Stallone’s attorney Martin Singer said that a woman had “filed a police report alleging a rape that occurred 27 years ago.”

“My client categorically disputes the claim,” Singer said in a statement at the time.

Santa Monica Police said in December that they were investigating a complaint that was made in November 2017 of alleged sexual misconduct in the 1990s by the actor.