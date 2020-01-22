Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77: BBC

FILE PHOTO: British comedian Terry Jones smiles as he leaves The Rolls Building in central London November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett//File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Terry Jones, one of the British Monty Python comedy team, has died at the age of 77, the BBC said on Wednesday.

Born in Wales, Jones was also a film director and historian. He had long suffered from a rare form of dementia, FTD.

Jones was one of the creators of Monty Python’s Flying Circus, the British TV show that rewrote the rules of comedy with surreal sketches, characters and catchphrases, in 1969.

He co-directed the team’s first film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” with fellow Python Terry Gilliam, and directed the subsequent films “Life of Brian” and “The Meaning of Life.”

Python Michael Palin, who met Jones at Oxford University, said he was “kind, generous, supportive and passionate about living life to the full”.