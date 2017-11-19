FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Country music star Mel Tillis dead at age 85, publicist says
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Buyers circle suddenly attractive media companies
BUSINESS
Buyers circle suddenly attractive media companies
Why social democrats have become irrelevant
Commentary
Why social democrats have become irrelevant
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
November 19, 2017 / 5:01 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Country music star Mel Tillis dead at age 85, publicist says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mel Tillis, a Country Music Hall of Fame singer and songwriter who recorded more than 60 albums and penned a string of hits for Kenny Rogers, George Strait and other major artists, has died at age 85, his publicist said on Sunday.

Country music legend Mel Tillis is pictured with his National Medal of Arts after being presented with the award by U.S. President Barack Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tillis, who had six No. 1 country hits of his own during his long career, passed away early Sunday morning in an Ocala, Florida hospital, according to a statement posted on Absolute Publicity’s website. Respiratory failure was the suspected cause, but the singer had suffered from intestinal issues since early 2016.

Reporting By Frank McGurty in New York; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.