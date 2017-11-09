FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile police block boxer Mike Tyson from entering country
November 9, 2017 / 5:54 PM / in 17 minutes

Chile police block boxer Mike Tyson from entering country

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean police prevented U.S. boxer Mike Tyson from entering the country citing non-compliance with immigration laws and were putting him on a flight home, the Investigative Police (PDI) said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Conor McGregor - Las Vegas, USA - August 26, 2017 Mike Tyson before the fight REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Local media reported that the former world heavyweight champion was planning to attend an awards ceremony for action films taking place in Santiago, Chile’s capital.

“Detectives from the International Police are re-boarding Mike Tyson for not complying with immigration law,” the PDI said on its verified Twitter account on Thursday, alongside a photograph of Tyson walking in an airport with two individuals wearing PDI jackets.

The PDI did not specify which part of the law Tyson did not comply with, and did not immediately respond to an email and a phone call seeking additional information.

Tyson served three years of a six-year U.S. jail sentence for rape in 1992. In 2012, New Zealand revoked an entry visa for Tyson after a charity that was going to benefit from his visit dropped its support due to his rape conviction.

Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Susan Thomas

