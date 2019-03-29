Agnes Varda, the grande dame of French cinema, dies aged 90

FILE PHOTO: 71st Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "BlacKkKlansman" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France May 14, 2018. Director Agnes Varda arrives. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Belgian-born film director Agnes Varda died at her home in Paris aged 90 on Friday, her film production company Cine-Tamaris said.

Varda was a towering figure of French New Wave cinema of the 1950s and 1960s and a contemporary of directors such as Francois Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard.

Varda won an honorary Oscar in 2017 for her career that included the feminist classic “Cleo from 5 to 7” and “The Gleaners and I”.

Her latest film, “Varda by Agnès”, was presented in February at the Berlin Film Festival and received the honorary Berlinale Camera award.