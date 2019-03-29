Entertainment News
March 29, 2019

Agnes Varda, the grande dame of French cinema, dies aged 90

FILE PHOTO: 71st Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "BlacKkKlansman" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France May 14, 2018. Director Agnes Varda arrives. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Belgian-born film director Agnes Varda died at her home in Paris aged 90 on Friday, her film production company Cine-Tamaris said.

Varda was a towering figure of French New Wave cinema of the 1950s and 1960s and a contemporary of directors such as Francois Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard.

Varda won an honorary Oscar in 2017 for her career that included the feminist classic “Cleo from 5 to 7” and “The Gleaners and I”.

Her latest film, “Varda by Agnès”, was presented in February at the Berlin Film Festival and received the honorary Berlinale Camera award.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, additional reporting Julie Carriat; editing by Richard Lough

