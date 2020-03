FILE PHOTO: Swedish actor Max Von Sydow looks on during the 2015 Lumiere Grand Lyon film festival in Lyon, France, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS (Reuters) - Swedish actor Max von Sydow, best known for his work in Ingmar Bergman movies and his role as a priest in cult horror movie The Exorcist, has died aged 90, Agence France Presse reported on Monday, citing his wife.