'He was my monster': Actress Salma Hayek alleges Harvey Weinstein misconduct

By Chris Kenning

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Mexican-born actress Salma Hayek has joined the ranks of Hollywood women accusing movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, calling him a “monster” in an article published by the New York Times on Tuesday.

“For years, he was my monster,” Hayek wrote in the opinion piece in which she included descriptions of sexual harassment, bullying and threats.

Holly Baird, a spokeswoman for Weinstein, reached by email on Wednesday, said she could not immediately provide a comment.

More than 50 women have claimed that Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them over the past three decades. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

Reuters has been unable to independently confirm any of the accusations against Weinstein.

Hayek spokeswoman Samantha Hill said in an emailed reply to a request for comment on Wednesday, “The piece that Salma penned is the extent of what she has to say at this time.”

Police in New York, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and London have said they are investigating allegations of sexual assault or rape by Weinstein.

Hayek wrote in the article that she was inspired to share her experiences after other women came forward. Her account largely centered around the time she was involved with making the 2002 film, “Frida,” in which she portrayed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

Hayek wrote that she was pleased to have the opportunity to work with Weinstein and Miramax, which he then owned, because it was “synonymous with quality, sophistication and risk taking in films.” But, she wrote, she found herself rebuffing sexual advances and requests from Weinstein.

“No to letting him give me oral sex,” Hayek wrote as one of several examples. “And with every refusal came Harvey’s Machiavellian rage.”

Hayek wrote that Weinstein was threatening to shut down the production of “Frida” and that he pressured her into doing a sex scene with another woman in the film. Hayek said that when she went to film the scene, “... for the first and last time in my career, I had a nervous breakdown.”

The actress, who called Weinstein a “passionate cinephile, a risk taker, a patron of talent in film, a loving father and a monster,” wrote, “I never showed Harvey how terrified I was of him.”

“Until there is equality in our industry, with men and women having the same value in every aspect of it, our community will continue to be a fertile ground for predators,” she wrote.