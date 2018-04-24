FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 5:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK's Learning Technologies buys U.S. talent management firm for $150 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s Learning Technologies Group Plc (LTGL.L) (LTG) said on Tuesday it would buy privately held talent management firm PeopleFluent Holdings Corp for $150 million to expand its presence in the United States.

LTG entered into a conditional agreement to buy PeopleFluent from investment mangers Bedford Funding I LP and Bedford HCM Holdings GP LLC, the London-based provider of workplace e-learning said in a statement.

“PeopleFluent brings a large installed base of customers and significantly expands our international footprint with its US presence. “ LTG Chief Executive Jonathan Satchell said.

    Waltham, Massachusetts-based PeopleFluent provides software solutions and services including for recruitment and compensation.

    The all-cash deal is intended to be funded by a new share placement for about 80 million pounds ($112 million), and up to about $48 million in debt financing, LTG said.

    ($1 = 0.7154 pounds)

    Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
