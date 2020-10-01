PepsiCo to consider entering alcoholic beverages business

(Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc PEP.O will consider introducing alcoholic beverages, the company said on Thursday, days after rival Coca-Cola Co KO.N decided to launch an alcoholic sparkling water in the United States next year.

“We will make decisions in the coming quarters - whether this is an area where PepsiCo wants to play,” Chief Executive Officer Ramon Laguarta said on an analyst call when asked about following Coca-Cola.

Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP.N said on Tuesday it partnered with Coca-Cola Co KO.N to make and sell an alcoholic version of the beverage company's Topo Chico sparkling water.