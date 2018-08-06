FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 6, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

PepsiCo CEO Nooyi to step down, Ramon Laguarta to succeed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc said on Monday Indra Nooyi would step down as chief executive officer after 12 years at the helm and named President Ramon Laguarta as her replacement.

CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Laguarta will take over from Nooyi on Oct. 3 and will also join the board, the company said in a statement.

Nooyi, 62, who has been with the company for 24 years, will continue as chairman of the board until early 2019.

Laguarta, a 22-year veteran of PepsiCo, oversaw global operations, corporate strategy, public policy and government affairs in his role as president.

He also served as CEO of the company’s Europe Sub-Saharan Africa division before becoming president.

The company’s shares have gained 78 percent since Nooyi took the top job in 2006.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Uday Sampath Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.