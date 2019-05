FILE PHOTO: A bottle of Pepsi is seen in this photo illustration taken in Willmette, Illinois February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc said on Monday that it plans to invest $4 billion in Mexico between 2019-2020 with partner Grupo Gepp and create around 3,000 new jobs.

Pepsi said in a statement that part of the investment will go toward a $109 million new plant in the central state of Guanajuato. The plant should be operating at full capacity by 2025, the company added.