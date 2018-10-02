Pepsi tops quarterly revenue estimates on LatAm strength

(Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, fueled by strong demand for its beverages and snacks in Latin America.

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena, California, U.S., July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Net income attributable to the company rose to $2.50 billion, or $1.75 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 8, from $2.14 billion, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 1.5 percent to $16.49 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $16.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.