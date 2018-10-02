FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 10:11 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Pepsi tops quarterly revenue estimates on LatAm strength

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, fueled by strong demand for its beverages and snacks in Latin America.

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena, California, U.S., July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Net income attributable to the company rose to $2.50 billion, or $1.75 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 8, from $2.14 billion, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 1.5 percent to $16.49 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $16.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

