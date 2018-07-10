FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 10:13 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

PepsiCo second-quarter revenue rises 2.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday due to higher sales growth in its Frito-Lay unit in North America that helped offset weak demand for beverages.

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena, California, U.S., July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Revenue from its Frito-Lay snacks business, the company’s largest, rose 4.3 percent in the quarter.

Sales in its North America beverage unit fell for the fourth straight quarter, down about 1 percent to $5.19 billion, the maker of Gatorade and Diet Pepsi said bit.ly/2m5NQHt on Tuesday.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.82 billion, or $1.28 per share, in the second quarter ended June 16, from $2.11 billion, or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $16.09 billion from $15.71 billion.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

