Perella Weinberg asks Goldman, JPMorgan to lead IPO: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Boutique advisory firm Perella Weinberg Partners has asked Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) to lead its initial public offering, which could be filed by the end of the year, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The IPO could value New York-based Perella at around $1.5 billion, however, no decision has yet been made and the company could decide to delay or forgo the IPO, according to the report.

Ahead of the IPO, the company is preparing to separate its asset-management division, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Perella was founded in 2006, and currently manages about $15 billion in assets.

The company has been part of some of the biggest deals in the U.S., including SodaStream’s (SODA.TA) (SODA.O) $3.2 billion buyout by PepsiCo (PEP.O) and American International Group’s (AIG.N) $5.56 billion acquisition of reinsurer Validus Holdings VR.N.

Perella and Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.