Brazil's BTG acquires investment platform Perfin

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian bank Banco BTG Pactual SA has acquired a minority stake in asset manager and wealth management platform Perfin, the lender said on Monday.

Perfin, which has 21 billion reais ($4.11 billion) under custody, is likely to boost BTG’s investment platform BTG Digita. BTG did not disclose the deal value and the stake acquired.

Financial blog Brazil Journal reported earlier on the deal.

($1 = 5.1146 reais)