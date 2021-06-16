EverArc Holdings to buy Perimeter Solutions for about $2 billion

(Reuters) - Acquisition firm EverArc Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it will buy U.S.-based firefighting products and lubricant additives manufacturer Perimeter Solutions in a deal valued at about $2 billion.

Wall Street has seen a frenzy of so-called SPAC deals since last year, whereby a listed shell company raises funds to buy out a private company to take it public.

However, EverArc, a blank-check type of company which was specifically created in 2019 to undertake an acquisition, says on its website its model is not similar to that of a SPAC’s.

EverArc said the transaction, which at closing constitutes a reverse takeover, is expected to be funded through a combination of existing cash, loan facilities and share issue.