Data analytics firm Sisense buys U.S. firm Periscope Data

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli business intelligence software provider Sisense said on Wednesday it acquired Periscope Data, a U.S. provider of analytics for cloud data professionals.

It did not provide financial details but a market source said the amount paid was over $100 million in shares.

Sisense has raised about $200 million and its customers include General Electric and Nasdaq while Periscope is used by clients such as Tinder. The combined company will have annual revenue of more than $100 million, over 2,000 customers and more than 700 employees.

Sisense’s software helps companies understand their data, enabling non-technical staff to connect multiple data sources and prepare professional reports.