FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
April 13, 2018 / 6:45 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Permira to buy majority stake in cyber security firm Exclusive Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Private equity firm Permira PERM.UL said on Friday it had agreed to buy a majority stake in Exclusive Group, in a deal that secures substantial funding for the future development of the French cyber security group.

A source close to the matter said the deal was worth some 1.3 billion euros ($1.60 billion).

Created in 2003, Exclusive Group had 2017 sales of 1.75 billion euros, a rise of 38 percent from 2016.

The transaction is expected to close during the summer.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Pascale Denis; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.