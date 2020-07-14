Goldman Sachs unit buys stake in Permira: sources

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

MUNICH/NEW YORK (Reuters) - A unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) has bought a stake in the private equity firm Permira, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Permira will use the funds as a war chest to finance expansion in the private equity sector, the people said.

Two of the people said that the stake was below 10%, and valued Permira at more than 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion).

The Goldman unit involved is Petershill, an arm that invests in alternative-investment firms.

Permira in Germany and Goldman in London declined to comment.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported the investment on Tuesday, but reports that a deal was being discussed had emerged in March.