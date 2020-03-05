Deals
Goldman Sachs unit in talks to buy stake in Permira: WSJ

(Reuters) - A unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) is in talks to buy a stake in private equity firm Permira, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Petershill, an arm of Goldman that invests in alternative-investment firms, would pay 500 million euros ($560.35 million), for a minority stake in Permira, according to the report.

The potential deal would value Permira at more than $5 billion, WSJ said.

Goldman Sachs and Permira did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

