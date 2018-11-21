Pernod Ricard eyes 12-18 months to assess cannabis legislation impact

FILE PHOTO: A small marijuana plant grows in a lab at the new Commercial Cannabis Production Program at Niagara College in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) said on Thursday it will take 12-18 months before the French spirits group can assess whether the legalization of cannabis will impact the consumption of premium spirits.

“To date there is no evidence that the legalization of cannabis will have an impact on the consumption of premium spirits. We continue to monitor it,” Alexandre Ricard told the annual shareholders meeting. “We must give ourselves 12-18 months to be in a position to assess it.”

Eight U.S. states, including California and Nevada, have legalized marijuana for recreational use. Some studies show consumers would buy the drug instead of alcohol if it was freely available.

Canada became the first industrialized nation to legalize recreational cannabis last month.