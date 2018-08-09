FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 9, 2018 / 5:05 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Perrigo board okays separation of prescription pharma business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc (PRGO.N) said on Thursday its board approved a plan to separate its Prescription Pharmaceuticals (Rx) business after the generic drugmaker completed a review of its strategic portfolio.

FILE PHOTO: Birds are seen on the logo of generic drugmaker Perrigo Co outside their new factory in the city of Yeruham, in southern Israel March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

The board will explore all value-enhancing options, including a possible tax-efficient separation to shareholders, a sale or merger, the company said.

The move will enable the management to focus on expanding the company’s leading consumer businesses, Chief Executive Uwe Roehrhoff said.

“The board believes the differentiated and diversified Rx business has the potential to realize greater value outside of Perrigo,” Chairman Rolf Classon said in a statement.

Perrigo’s Rx business serves patients and health systems with topical medicines at more affordable prices.

The company has engaged Barclays as its financial adviser.

Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.