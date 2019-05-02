Italy's F2i submits bid for Telecom Italia unit Persidera: sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure fund F2i has submitted a binding offer for Telecom Italia’s broadcasting unit Persidera, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The bid is worth between 240 million and 250 million euros ($279 million), they said.

The sale of Persidera, 70 percent owned by the Italian phone group, is part of a plan ironed out earlier this year by Telecom Italia’s (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi aimed at reviving the group.

Italian publisher Gedi owns the remaining 30 percent of Persidera.

TIM’s board will probably examine F2i’s offer at a meeting scheduled on Monday, one of the sources added.