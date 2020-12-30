Peruvian lawmakers approve new farming reform law

Slideshow ( 2 images )

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian lawmakers approved a law on Tuesday to reform the country’s agricultural sector after protests by farm workers that saw the country’s highways blocked for days at a time.

Lawmakers voted by 58 in favor to 32 against, with 29 abstentions, replacing a decades-old law that was widely seen as having helped spur development of the sector but was blamed by workers for keeping salaries as low as as 39 soles ($11) daily.

The law’s passage through Congress was delayed shortly before Christmas after lawmakers failed to reach a consensus around a clause on higher pay for workers. That impasse saw it sent back to a legislative commission and fresh protests and road blockades by farm workers.

Peru is the world’s leading exporter of blueberries, but also ships fresh grapes and avocados to China, the United States and Europe.