September 5, 2018 / 8:21 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Salini, FCC and AECOM win $1.5 billion airport project in Peru

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - A consortium that includes Italian builder Salini Impregilo SpA, Spain’s FCC Construccion and AECOM won a contract for expanding the airport in Lima, Peru, the airport’s operator, Lima Airport Partners (LAP), said on Wednesday.

The project is estimated to cost more than $1.5 billion, LAP added in an email.

The planned expansion will add a second runway and passenger terminal at the Jorge Chavez International airport in the Peruvian capital Lima, and will eventually be able to serve 30 million passengers a year, Salini said in a statement.

The tender for the project had faced delays due to disputes over the government’s acquisition of land needed for the expansion. LAP said the delays cost $70 million.

Salini and LAP did not immediately respond to requests for comment about which company holds the controlling stake in the consortium.

Reporting By Mitra Taj; editing by Diane Craft

