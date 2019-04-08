End of blockade of Peru's Las Bambas mine hinges on community approval: community president

FILE PHOTO: Gregorio Rojas, president of the community Fuerabamba arrives to take part in negotiations with Chinese-owned miner MMG Ltd, the Peruvian government and the Catholic Church aimed at ending a dispute with an indigenous community that has blocked roads to the company's Las Bambas mine, at the Episcopal Conference of Peru, in Lima, Peru April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

LIMA (Reuters) - The indigenous community of Fuerabamba in Peru will end its 2-month road blockade of the Las Bambas copper mine only if a deal that its leader Gregorio Rojas signed with miner MMG Ltd is ratified in a village assembly, Rojas said on Monday.

Rojas, the president of Fuerabamba, told Reuters by phone that the community will meet Tuesday morning to discuss the deal, which he signed late on Saturday after MMG offered to compensate Fuerabamba for using a road that crosses through its farmland.