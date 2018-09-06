MMG says road access to Las Bambas copper mine in Peru restored

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Road access to MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, which had been blocked by protesters last week, has been restored and company logistics are operating normally, the company said late on Wednesday.

Members of the indigenous community Nueva Fuerabamba had occupied a section of the road where it passes through their farmland to demand compensation from the company for use of it, a community lawyer said last week.

In response, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra’s government declared a state of emergency along the length of the road, which suspended civil liberties such as the right to protest.

MMG said in an email that road access was restored over the weekend.

Las Bambas, located at more than 13,000 feet (4,000 meters) in an Andean region scattered with farming villages, has been the target of several protests in recent years. Four men were killed in clashes between protesters and authorities in 2015 and 2016, and protesters blocking roads in 2016 forced the company to suspend its copper shipments and nearly halted its operations.