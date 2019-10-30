Commodities
October 30, 2019 / 4:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Peru gives green light for Southern Copper's Tia Maria copper project: official

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s government has given the green light for Southern Copper Corp’s much delayed Tia Maria copper project, an official told Reuters on Wednesday.

In August the government had suspended a permit for the $1.4 billion project amid violent protests to allow officials to evaluate objections from local authorities in the Arequipa region where the plant would be built.

Southern Copper, a unit of Grupo Mexico, has sought to build Tia Maria for nearly a decade, but opposition from local farmers and residents who fear pollution and loss of water supply has thwarted the effort.

Reporting by Maria Cervantes; Writing by Adam Jourdan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below