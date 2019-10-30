Peru gives green light for Southern Copper's Tia Maria copper project: official

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s government has given the green light for Southern Copper Corp’s much delayed Tia Maria copper project, an official told Reuters on Wednesday.

In August the government had suspended a permit for the $1.4 billion project amid violent protests to allow officials to evaluate objections from local authorities in the Arequipa region where the plant would be built.

Southern Copper, a unit of Grupo Mexico, has sought to build Tia Maria for nearly a decade, but opposition from local farmers and residents who fear pollution and loss of water supply has thwarted the effort.