AREQUIPA, Peru (Reuters) - Peru, the world’s No.2 copper producer, will likely raise its copper production to more than 3 million tonnes in 2021, from some 2.35 million tonnes last year, the country’s energy and mines minister said Tuesday.

Cayetana Aljovin added in a presentation at the Perumin mining convention in the southern Peruvian city of Arequipa that the government was working to bolster investments in mining exploration.