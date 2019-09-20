Peru's copper output to surge 27% by 2022: minister

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru expects its copper production to grow 27% and gold output to expand 12% in the next three years by 2022, the country’s energy and mines minister said on Thursday.

Peru is the world’s No.2 copper producer and sixth-largest gold producer.

Peru is on track to produce 2.5 million tonnes of copper this year, up slightly from last year’s 2.44 million tonnes, Francisco Ismodes said.

Copper production has surged 77% in the past four years.

“This has been our best year yet for copper production,” Ismodes said in a broadcast presentation at a mining event in southern Peru.