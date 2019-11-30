World News
November 30, 2019 / 1:53 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Peru opposition leader Keiko Fujimori freed from jail

Maria Cervantes

1 Min Read

Peru's opposition leader Keiko Fujimori waves after being released from the Santa Monica prison, in Lima, Peru November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian opposition leader Keiko Fujimori walked free from prison on Friday night after being jailed for more than a year pending a trial over allegations she accepted illegal campaign contributions from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht.

Fujimori, leader of the powerful right-wing Popular Force party, left prison in the Chorrillos district of capital city Lima, according to a Reuters witness at the scene.

The country’s Constitutional Tribunal, Peru’s top court, had ordered her release on Monday after she was handed an 18-month pre-trial sentence in October last year.

Reporting by Marco Aquino and Maria Cervantes; Writing by Hugh Bronstein and Adam Jourdan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below