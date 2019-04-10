World News
Peru's former president Kuczynski ordered to 10 days in jail: judicial resolution

Police officers stand outside the house of Peru's former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski after a judge ordered Kuczynski to ten days in jail in connection with a money-laundering investigation, in Lima, Peru April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

LIMA (Reuters) - A judge ordered Peru’s former president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski to 10 days in jail in connection with a money-laundering investigation, according to a judicial resolution.

Police officers were standing by outside Kuczynski’s home in Lima’s financial district, a Reuters witness said.

Kuczynski could not immediately be reached for comment. He has previously denied any wrongdoing in a case related to Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, which has admitted to bribing politicians across Latin America.

