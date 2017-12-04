Peruvian judge jails four construction company executives

LIMA (Reuters) - Shares of Peruvian company Grana y Montero fell more than 12.9 percent to 1.55 soles per unit on Monday after a local judge ordered two former company directors to jail while prosecutors developed corruption cases against them.

In all the judge ordered four executives to be jailed from three construction companies that had partnered with Brazilian builder Odebrecht [ODBES.UL], which has admitted to paying bribes in the country. The other two unlisted companies are JJC Contratistas Generales and Ingenieros Civiles y Contratistas Generales (ICCGSA).

The four former executives are Jose Alejandro Grana, former Grana board president; Hernando Alejandro Grana, a former Grana director; Fernando Gonzalo Camet, president of JJC; and Jose Fernando Castillo, an ICCGSA manager.

Peru has aggressively investigated bribery allegations linked to corruption-plagued Odebrecht. The scandal comes at a difficult time for President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, whose popularity among business leaders has plummeted as he spars with an opposition-controlled Congress.

Last month, prosecutors said they were investigating Grana for alleged involvement in bribes that Odebrecht has admitted paying to local officials in exchange for lucrative contracts.

Grana, the company, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said an internal probe turned up no evidence that its employees knew about or took part in the bribes. It has said it was willing to cooperate with the investigation.

Also on Monday the judge ordered former Grana director Gonzalo Ferraro Rey, accused as part of the same corruption case and suffering health problems, to be confined in his home.

Earlier this year former Peruvian President Ollanta Humala was jailed following accusations he took illegal campaign donations from the company.

Kuczynski took office in 2016 promising to modernize Peru and strengthen its economy with solid backing from Lima’s business elite.

A survey by Ipsos Peru, taken at a business forum in the seaside town of Paracas last week, showed participants’ approval for Kuczynski fell to 37 percent from 89 percent a year earlier at a similar event.