January 2, 2018 / 8:59 PM / in an hour

At least 25 dead after bus careens off cliff in Peru: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - At least 25 people died on Tuesday when the bus on which they were traveling collided with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of the capital, Lima, local police said.

The accident took place on the Panamericana Norte highway near the area of Pasamayo.

“It’s a dangerous curve zone,” Colonel Dino Escudero, head of Lima’s highway control division, told local radio station RPP. He said the death toll could rise because the bus had been carrying 40 passengers.

Road accidents are common in Peru because of unsafe highways. Police are investigating Tuesday’s accident.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Peter Cooney

