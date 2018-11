LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian holding company Credicorp’s (BAP.N) third quarter net profit fell 17 percent year-on-year to 1 billion soles ($301 million), the company said on Wednesday.

The company said its net profit for the third quarter last year had been higher because it sold its shares in a Chilean bank. It noted its third quarter net profit this year was 3.4 percent higher than the second quarter.