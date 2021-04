FILE PHOTO: People walk at Surco market in Lima, Peru August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo/File Photo

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s economy contracted 4.18% year-on-year in February, as the world’s no. 2 copper producer was hit by a sharp second wave of COVID-19 infections, the government said on Thursday.

The result was the steepest monthly fall since last September, but was better than analysts had predicted.