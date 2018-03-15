Peru central bank chief says Kuczynski uncertainty could affect economy

LIMA (Reuters) - Political uncertainty over Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski could affect the country’s economic recovery, the head of the central bank, Julio Velarde, said on Thursday.
Opposition lawmakers are seeking to impeach center-right Kuczynski over accusations he lied about his ties to Odebrecht, a Brazilian construction conglomerate at the heart of a far-reaching graft probe.
“We are in a cyclical recovery. I believe the uncertainty is perhaps weakening growth, but I have no doubt the economy will grow,” Velarde told reporters at the central bank’s headquarters.
Congress on Thursday approved a new request seeking to dismiss Kuczynski, a 79-year-old former Wall Street banker who denies wrongdoing and has warned the effort to oust him could create chaos.
