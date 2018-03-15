Peru central bank chief says Kuczynski uncertainty could affect economy

LIMA (Reuters) - Political uncertainty over Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski could affect the country’s economic recovery, the head of the central bank, Julio Velarde, said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski participates in an event to present a balance of Peru's exports during 2017 in Lima, Peru March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Opposition lawmakers are seeking to impeach center-right Kuczynski over accusations he lied about his ties to Odebrecht, a Brazilian construction conglomerate at the heart of a far-reaching graft probe.

“We are in a cyclical recovery. I believe the uncertainty is perhaps weakening growth, but I have no doubt the economy will grow,” Velarde told reporters at the central bank’s headquarters.

Congress on Thursday approved a new request seeking to dismiss Kuczynski, a 79-year-old former Wall Street banker who denies wrongdoing and has warned the effort to oust him could create chaos.