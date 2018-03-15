FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 15, 2018 / 6:43 PM / in 16 hours

Peru central bank chief says Kuczynski uncertainty could affect economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Political uncertainty over Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski could affect the country’s economic recovery, the head of the central bank, Julio Velarde, said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski participates in an event to present a balance of Peru's exports during 2017 in Lima, Peru March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Opposition lawmakers are seeking to impeach center-right Kuczynski over accusations he lied about his ties to Odebrecht, a Brazilian construction conglomerate at the heart of a far-reaching graft probe.

“We are in a cyclical recovery. I believe the uncertainty is perhaps weakening growth, but I have no doubt the economy will grow,” Velarde told reporters at the central bank’s headquarters.

Congress on Thursday approved a new request seeking to dismiss Kuczynski, a 79-year-old former Wall Street banker who denies wrongdoing and has warned the effort to oust him could create chaos.

Reporting by Teresa Cespedes, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.