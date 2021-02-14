Peru's presidential election likely headed for second round, poll shows

FILE PHOTO: A woman casts her vote during presidential election at a polling station in Lima, Peru, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo/File Photo

LIMA (Reuters) - Less than two months before Peru’s presidential election, five candidates have emerged in the upper tier of a contest that appears headed for a second round of voting, according to an opinion poll released on Sunday.

Support for front-runner and former soccer goalkeeper George Forsyth, of the conservative National Restoration party, fell six percentage points to 11%, according to the poll. His closest rival is former legislator and lawyer Yonhy Lescano of the Popular Action party, who advanced four notches to 10%.

The survey by polling firm Ipsos Peru and published in the newspaper El Comercio.

Right-wing presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori had 8% support in the survey. This is her third run for the presidency. She is the daughter of jailed former President Alberto Fujimori.

Left-leaning psychologist and anthropologist Veronika Mendoza has 8% support and retired military officer Daniel Urresti has 7%. Centrist economist Julio Guzmán fell three percentage points to 4%.

The survey, including 1,210 respondents between February 10 and 11, had a margin of error of 2.81 percentage points.

The election for leader of the world’s second-largest copper producer is unpredictable, considering that eight weeks before the April 11 general elections, 32% of Peruvians say they will not support any candidate or do not know who to vote for.

A second round of voting will be held on June 6 between the top two vote getters if no one clinches more than 50% in April.