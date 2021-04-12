Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Leftist candidate Pedro Castillo leading Peruvian elections: first official count

By Reuters Staff

LIMA (Reuters) - Leftist candidate Pedro Castillo is leading in the Peruvian presidential election with 15.8% of votes, according to a first official release of results with 11.4% of votes counted.

Castillo was followed by liberal economist Hernando de Soto with 14.48% of the vote, followed by ultra-right candidate Rafael Lopez Aliaga with 13.13% and Keiko Fujimori with 12.19% of the vote, electoral officials said in a live broadcast.

