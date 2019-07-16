News Maps
July 16, 2019 / 6:56 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Peru ex-president Toledo arrested in U.S. on extradition order: Peru ministry

1 Min Read

Peru's former president Alejandro Toledo Manrique poses in a police booking photo at San Mateo County jail in Redwood City, California, U.S. in this handout photograph released on March 18, 2019. San Mateo County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

LIMA (Reuters) - Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo was arrested in the United States under an extradition order on Tuesday, the South American country’s public ministry said in a post on its official Twitter account.

Toledo, considered a fugitive in Peru, has refused to heed orders by local judges to spend up to 18 months in pre-trial detention in connection with a massive bribery probe related to Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Toledo has denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

